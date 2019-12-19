Missouri Governor Parson Appoints R. Travis Willingham as Associate Circuit Judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Wednesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed R. Travis Willingham as Associate Circuit Judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit. He will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Cory L. Atkins to Circuit Judge.

Mr. Willingham, of Lee’s Summit, currently serves as Chief Deputy County Counselor for Jackson County. He holds a Bachelor of Science in fisheries and wildlife from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.