Missouri Governor Parson Applauds Progress on the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Today, Missouri Governor Mike Parson issued the following statement regarding the U.S. House of Representatives’ passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):

“President Trump, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer continue to deliver positive news on the trade front,” Governor Parson said. “As a proud farmer, I know that Missouri is a national leader among agriculture states, ranking top ten in the United States for production in nearly every major commodity. Once implemented, USMCA will be the gold standard trade agreement our country uses to measure all other deals moving forward. It not only modernizes agriculture trade but also benefits the American worker. The agreement has the potential to create 176,000 jobs and add $68 billion to our economy. We applaud the House of Representatives for completing the first step and look forward to seeing the Senate follow suit.”

Agriculture is an $88.4 billion industry in Missouri and remains the state’s number one economic driver. To learn more, visit agriculture.mo.gov.