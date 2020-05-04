Missouri Governor Parson Announces Distribution of Federal Cares Act Funds to Local Governments

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) During today’s COVID-19 briefing, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that the state will be disbursing funds received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to local governments today.

“COVID-19 has had an overwhelming impact on our economy, and many local governments, health care providers, education institutions, businesses, and other groups will rely on this funding,” Governor Parson said.

Under the CARES Act, Missouri received approximately $2.4 billion in federal funding, including nearly $173.5 million for St. Louis County and $122.7 million for Jackson County.

Twenty-five percent of the remaining state share will be distributed to Missouri counties based on population. A breakdown of local government allocations can be found here.

On April 10, Governor Parson established an informal working group, led by State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, to help make recommendations on the best use of federal funding provided under the CARES Act. The Treasurer’s Office has also created a web page to provide updates on the working group and CARES Act funds.

“As we work through this process, I want Missourians to know that we will be as transparent as possible,” Governor Parson said. “We hope posting this information in one public place will help Missourians stay up-to-date and feel confident that we are working hard to make every dollar count for the people of this state.”

Today, Governor Mike Parson also signed Executive Order 20-10 extending four previous Executive Orders assisting with Missouri’s COVID-19 response through June 15, 2020:

Executive Order 20-04 easing regulatory burdens Executive Order 20-05 allowing the sale of unprepared restaurant foods Executive Order 20-06 mobilizing the Missouri National Guard in the state’s COVID-19 response efforts Executive Order 20-08 waiving the requirement for a person to be physically present in front of a notary public

Extending these Executive Orders through June 15 is consistent with the state of emergency extension issued by Governor Parson on April 24.