Missouri Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) For the month of May 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.

To review the names of the individuals granted clemency, please see attached. Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration.

5-31-2022 Pardons.pdf