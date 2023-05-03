Missouri Governor Grants 26 Pardons for April 2023

Missouri Governor Mike Parson grants 26 pardons for April 2023

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) For the month of April 2023, Missouri Governor Mike Parson granted 26 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.

Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to eliminate the backlog inherited by his administration.

Pardons:

1. Heather Stokes

2. Mark Skaggs

3. Francis Mesaros

4. Anthony Blakey

5. Timothy Blozvich

6. William Blum

7. Norma Bratton-Poindexter

8. Sharon Brodie-Starks

9. Michael Roberts

10. Crystal Channell

11. Nicholas Kirkwood

12. Dave Lucas

13. Brian Raymond

14. Celestine Chambers

15. Ricky Lowry

16. Michelle Webb-Deatherage

17. Keith Robinson

18. James Jackson

19. Danny Martin

20. Sarah Haller-Huffman

21. Macia Jackson-Latimer

22. Lorin Tracy

23. William Grindstaff

24. Lisa Williamson-Fuqua

25. Ronald Mullin

26. Robert Yuille