Missouri Governor Grants 26 Pardons for April 2023

Missouri Governor Mike Parson grants 26 pardons for April 2023
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) For the month of April 2023, Missouri Governor Mike Parson granted 26 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.
Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to eliminate the backlog inherited by his administration.
Pardons:
1. Heather Stokes
2. Mark Skaggs
3. Francis Mesaros
4. Anthony Blakey
5. Timothy Blozvich
6. William Blum
7. Norma Bratton-Poindexter
8. Sharon Brodie-Starks
9. Michael Roberts
10. Crystal Channell
11. Nicholas Kirkwood
12. Dave Lucas
13. Brian Raymond
14. Celestine Chambers
15. Ricky Lowry
16. Michelle Webb-Deatherage
17. Keith Robinson
18. James Jackson
19. Danny Martin
20. Sarah Haller-Huffman
21. Macia Jackson-Latimer
22. Lorin Tracy
23. William Grindstaff
24. Lisa Williamson-Fuqua
25. Ronald Mullin
26. Robert Yuille