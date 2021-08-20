Missouri Governor Appoints Brice R. Sechrest As AC Judge

August 20, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
Missouri Governor Appoints Brice R. Sechrest As AC Judge

Governor Parson Announces Appointment Of Brice R. Sechrest As Associate Circuit Judge For 24th Judicial Circuit

JEFFERSON CITYMO (STL.News) Governor Mike Parson announced the appointment of Brice R. Sechrest as Associate Circuit Judge for St. Francios County in the 24th Judicial Circuit.  Mr. Sechrest will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Joseph L. Goff, Jr.  The appointment will become effective on September 6, 2021.

Mr. Sechrest, of Farmington, currently serves as an attorney at Williams & Sechrest, P.C. in Park Hills.  He earned an Associate of Arts from Mineral Area College, a Bachelor of Science from Southeast Missouri State University, and a Juris Doctor from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

About Maryam Shah 5160 Articles
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles