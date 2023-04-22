Missouri Governor Announces $6.3M in Grants

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces over $6.3M in grants to Missouri law enforcement, fire service, and EMS providers.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Department of Public Safety had approved 428 grants totaling over $6.3 million to law enforcement, fire service, and EMS providers across the state for new equipment, supplies, personnel, and training. Grant-funded equipment includes patrol vehicles, mobile data terminals, firefighter turnout gear, extrication equipment, cardiac monitors, and emergency communications radios. Grants to additional law enforcement, fire service, and EMS agencies are still under review.

“Meeting with first responders and traveling to disaster scenes across the state, we know how essential it is that these devoted public servants have the essential equipment and training they need to do their jobs,” Governor Parson said. “These grants mean law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel will be better equipped in performing their lifesaving work and protecting the public.”

“This additional funding of more than $6.3 million can truly make a difference for local first responder agencies,” Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said. “Developing these new grants and working with the hundreds of diverse applicants was a major accomplishment for our Department of Public Safety grants team. We greatly appreciate the team’s hard work and commitment.”

The maximum grant amount to recipients was $20,000. Grants were awarded as follows:

Law Enforcement: To date, a total of 106 law enforcement agencies have been approved to receive a total of over $1.6 million for equipment, including patrol vehicles, mobile data terminals, and investigative technology and software.

Fire Safety: To date, a total of 224 fire service agencies have been approved to receive a total of over $3 million for equipment, including turnout gear, extrication equipment, and thermal imaging cameras.

EMS: To date, a total of 98 emergency medical service providers have been approved to receive a total of over $1.6 million for equipment, including automatic compression devices, cardiac monitors, and emergency communications radios.

The grant application has closed; however, grant recipient lists will be updated periodically as additional grants are finalized.

The funding for these public safety grants is made available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and was part of Governor Parson’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget plan. The Missouri Department of Public Safety is the grant administrator.

Eligible grant expenditures include equipment, supplies, training/travel, personnel, and benefits Some equipment may have specific requirements to be eligible for funding The grants require a local match of 50 percent (for example, if the total cost of a project were $40,000, the local recipient would be responsible for $20,000, and the ARPA share of the grant would be $20,000) Local ARPA grant funds may be utilized for the local match.