Missouri Governor – 18 Pardons for June 2023

Missouri Governor Parson Grants 18 Pardons for the Month of June 2023.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) For the month of June 2023, Missouri Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.

Missouri Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to eliminate the backlog inherited by his administration.

Pardons:

Michael Garvin Danny Conrad LaSandra Fair Deborah Efting Virgil Hampton Halanna Cruwell-Thompson Cynthia Dowell-Williams Howard Golightly Patsy Duncan Craig Davis Michael Endres Bruce DeJonge John Harness Carl Finder Autumn Smith John Shoemaker Jeffrey Weston Rex Wood

