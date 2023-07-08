Missouri Governor – 18 Pardons for June 2023

Missouri Governor Parson Grants 18 Pardons for the Month of June 2023.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) For the month of June 2023, Missouri Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.
Missouri Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to eliminate the backlog inherited by his administration.
Pardons:
- Michael Garvin
- Danny Conrad
- LaSandra Fair
- Deborah Efting
- Virgil Hampton
- Halanna Cruwell-Thompson
- Cynthia Dowell-Williams
- Howard Golightly
- Patsy Duncan
- Craig Davis
- Michael Endres
- Bruce DeJonge
- John Harness
- Carl Finder
- Autumn Smith
- John Shoemaker
- Jeffrey Weston
- Rex Wood
SOURCE: Missouri Governor
- About the Author
- Latest Posts
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News. Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe. The publishing is made possible because Smith designed a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News. Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories. Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.