Missouri Governor – 18 Pardons for June 2023

July 8, 2023
Missouri Governor Parson Grants 18 Pardons for the Month of June 2023.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) For the month of June 2023, Missouri Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.

Missouri Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to eliminate the backlog inherited by his administration.

Pardons:

  1. Michael Garvin
  2. Danny Conrad
  3. LaSandra Fair
  4. Deborah Efting
  5. Virgil Hampton
  6. Halanna Cruwell-Thompson
  7. Cynthia Dowell-Williams
  8. Howard Golightly
  9. Patsy Duncan
  10. Craig Davis
  11. Michael Endres
  12. Bruce DeJonge
  13. John Harness
  14. Carl Finder
  15. Autumn Smith
  16. John Shoemaker
  17. Jeffrey Weston
  18. Rex Wood

SOURCE: Missouri Governor