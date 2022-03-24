Missouri Flags To Fly At Half-staff For Dustin W. Brandhorst

Missouri Governor Parson Orders Flags To Fly At Half-staff In Honor Of Ebenezer Fire Protection District Firefighter Dustin Brandhorst

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be lowered to half-staff at all government buildings in Greene County, the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City, and firehouses statewide on Friday, March 25, from sunrise to sunset in honor of Ebenezer Fire Protection District Firefighter Dustin W. Brandhorst.

On March 18, Firefighter Brandhorst died in the line of duty when he was responding to a structure fire in Fair Grove and the firetruck he was driving traveled off Highway A and overturned.

Brandhorst, 35, had served as a volunteer firefighter with the Ebenezer Fire Protection District for three years. In 2019, he was honored for having served the most volunteer hours in the district.

“Dustin Brandhorst was a Missourian who exemplified one of our finest traditions – neighbor helping neighbor,” Governor Parson said. “In his three years as a volunteer firefighter with the Ebenezer Fire Protection District, Firefighter Brandhorst had accumulated over 2,000 hours of volunteer service and almost 800 hours of training, all so that he could help make his community safer. We will always remember his tremendous dedication to serving others.”

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Firefighter Brandhorst is laid to rest. To view the proclamation, click here.