Missouri Department of Conservation Names Danny Hartwig as New Regional Administrator in Northeast Region

KIRKSVILLE, MO (STL.News) The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has named Danny Hartwig as the new regional administrator to lead regional operations in Northeast Region, including delivering on strategic priorities and performance measures for the region.

Hartwig will also oversee regional public resource management, private land, community conservation, regional planning, recreations use, infrastructure maintenance and repair, and regional business operations and compliance. The regional administrator also coordinates with other MDC branches, including protection, science, education, and communications.

“I’m honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead the Northeast Region into this new era of conservation,” said Hartwig. “We have a great team in our corner of the state that really comes together to get the job done. I’m looking forward to continuing that tradition and working with our partners to conserve our natural resources and connect citizens to the outdoors.”

A native of Tina, Missouri, Hartwig grew up in the woods hunting deer, turkey, squirrels, and rabbits. In college, he worked part-time for MDC’s Wildlife and Forestry divisions and graduated from the University of Missouri with a B.S. in Forest Resource Management in 1998. Since 2001, Hartwig has worked full-time with MDC as a resource forester in Chillicothe and Blue Springs. In 2008, he was hired as a wildlife management biologist in Kirksville and promoted to forestry regional supervisor in 2011. From 2016-2018, Hartwig served as the state’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) mandatory sampling incident commander, overseeing statewide efforts to combat this deadly disease in Missouri’s white-tailed deer herd.

Hartwig has also served on wildland firefighting crews across the country since 2002, taking on a leadership role in the fire service beginning in 2013. MDC named him Dean of its Instructor Training Course in 2011 and 2012. He received MDC’s Forestry Division Communications Award in 2015, and in 2018, earned the Midwest Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies’ Spirit of the Shack Award for his work related to CWD mandatory sampling. Hartwig and his wife, Ami, live on a century farm in Putnam County where they raise goats and five children. Hartwig enjoys hunting, camping, canoeing, raising goats, and attending his children’s sporting events.

“These regional changes are part of the Department’s larger organizational roadmap for the future to build on the success we’ve had over the last 80 years in delivering on our conservation priorities and serving the citizens of Missouri,” says MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley. “We also need to be able to adapt as quickly as the world is changing around us, including successfully tackling increasing natural-resource challenges and a decreasing connection to nature by people of all ages.”

MDC has eight regions across the state and each region will be led by a regional administrator. All eight regional administrators report directly the assistant deputy of resource management in Jefferson City to ensure regional operations also remain coordinated at the statewide level. Regional administrators will transition into their new role in December with the final organizational roadmap completed by July 1, 2020.