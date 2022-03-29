Missoula meth trafficker, Leonard George Carleton sentenced to six years in prison

(STL.News) A Missoula man convicted of trafficking methamphetamine in the community was sentenced today to six years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Leonard George Carleton, 58, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

In court documents filed in the case, the government alleged that in May 2021, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office supervised a controlled buy of approximately 53.6 grams of meth from Carleton. Later, on June 2, 2021, members of law enforcement searched Carleton’s shop and vehicle and recovered numerous guns, and over 2,800 grams, or approximately six pounds, of pure meth. Six pounds of meth is the equivalent of about 22,106 doses.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime. Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today