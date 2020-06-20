Mississippi State Inmate, Philip E. Adelsheimer Dies at Carroll-Montgomery County Regional

JACKSON, MS (STL.News) Mississippi Department of Corrections reported that inmate serving 25 years for two counts of residential burglary in Rankin County, Mississippi has died in prison.

Philip E. Adelsheimer, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Carroll-Montgomery County Regional Correctional Facility in Vaiden on Thursday. There appears to be no foul play, according to the Montgomery County coroner.

An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of death.

Adelsheimer, MDOC #210636, was sentenced July 10, 2016.