Mission: Teyaune Clairmont Sentenced for Assault

Mission Woman, Teyaune Clairmont Sentenced for Assault

(STL.News) United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Mission, South Dakota, woman convicted of Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury was sentenced on February 28, 2022, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Teyaune Clairmont, a/k/a Teyaune Clairmont Escobedo, age 30, was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Clairmont was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 9, 2020. She pled guilty on November 29, 2021.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of June 27, 2020, in Todd County, South Dakota. Clairmont went to the victim’s residence and argued with her. After arguing with the victim for several minutes, Clairmont became angry and lunged at the victim, biting the victim on the arm, back, and nose. The injury to the victim’s nose was severe and required reconstructive surgery

This case was investigated by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson prosecuted the case.

Clairmont was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today