Mission Man Steven McDaniel Indicted on Kidnapping and Assault Charges

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Mission, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Kidnapping and Assault by Strangulation and Suffocation.

Steven McDaniel, a/k/a Steven McDaniels, age 33, was indicted on December 17, 2019. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on August 20, 2020, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 5 years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that between June 6, 2019, and June 7, 2019, McDaniel kidnapped and held a woman in Mission, and unlawfully assaulted her by strangling and suffocating her.

The charges are merely accusations and McDaniel is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson is prosecuting the case.

McDaniel was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE