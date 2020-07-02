Mission Man Nathan Blue Bird Indicted for Second Degree Murder and Assault With a Dangerous Weapon

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Mission, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Second Degree Murder and Assault With a Dangerous Weapon.

Nathan Blue Bird, Sr., age 37, was indicted on June 11, 2020. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on June 30, 2020, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is any term of years up to life in prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 5 years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on May 30, 2020, Blue Bird killed a man by striking him repeatedly with a metal bat.

The charges are merely accusations and Blue Bird is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson is prosecuting the case.

Blue Bird was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

