Missing Suicidal Person Rakim J. Verner Investigation by CCPD

Carbondale, IL (STL.News) The City of Carbondale Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person from Chicago, Il. Rakim J. Verner, 18 years old. Rakim left Chicago on an Amtrak train on June 23, 2020 and sent a suicidal text message to his parents. He arrived in Carbondale on June 23, 2020 and was last seen walking southbound along Rt. 51 past the Southern Illinois University. Rakim was last seen wearing a green T-Shirt, dark pants, white tennis shoes and eye glasses. He was carrying sling bag over his back. If you see Rakim Verner or know of his whereabouts please contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. The City of Carbondale Police Department is assisting the Chicago Police Department with this active investigation.

