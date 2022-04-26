Minnesota Governor Walz’s State of the State Remarks

Governor Walz’s State of the State Remarks as Delivered

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz delivered his fourth State of the State address to a joint convention of the Minnesota Legislature. The Governor highlighted three areas of focus: long-term investments in the future of Minnesota, urgent issues facing Minnesotans coming out of the pandemic, and unfinished business that must be resolved now.

Governor Walz outlined several accomplishments from the last few years, including reducing the price of insulin, increasing education funding for every student, and passing the largest jobs bill in state history. The Governor declared that the state of the state is strong, and Minnesota is moving forward.

Governor Walz emphasized that Minnesotans are all connected, and there is no challenge that the people of this state cannot conquer. The Governor called on the legislature to embody the spirit of One Minnesota and come together, pass a budget that invests in people, and move Minnesota forward.