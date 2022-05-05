Minnesota Governor Walz Appoints Maria Mitchell

Governor Walz Appoints Maria Mitchell to Fill Second Judicial District Vacancy

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced the appointment of Maria Mitchell as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Second Judicial District. Ms. Mitchell will be replacing the Honorable Robert A. Awsumb and will be chambered in St. Paul in Ramsey County.

“I am honored to appoint Maria Mitchell to the Second Judicial District,” said Governor Walz. “Ms. Mitchell is a dedicated public servant who has committed her career to helping others. Her experience working to address racial disparities in the juvenile criminal justice system as an assistant county attorney, combined with her background serving indigent clients as a longtime public defender, will make her a great addition to the Ramsey County bench.”

“Ms. Mitchell has an impressive legal background and proven dedication to public service and social justice,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “She will be a leader on the bench and in her community for years to come.”

Minnesota’s Second Judicial District encompasses Ramsey County.

About Maria Mitchell:

Ms. Mitchell is an assistant county attorney in Ramsey County, where she serves as the Director of the Youth Justice and Wellness Division, which handles juvenile delinquency, truancy, and educational neglect matters. She previously served as an assistant public defender in Hennepin County in the Adult Criminal Division and as a law clerk to the Honorable Tanya M. Bransford in the Fourth Judicial District. Ms. Mitchell’s community involvement includes serving on the board of Women’s Advocates, a domestic violence shelter and advocacy organization in St. Paul. She previously served as a trustee for the Sheltering Arms Foundation and as President of the Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers. Ms. Mitchell earned her B.A. from Fisk University and J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School.