Minnesota Governor Walz Appoints Kevin Mueller

Governor Walz Appoints Kevin Mueller to Fill Tenth Judicial District Vacancy

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz announced the appointment of Kevin Mueller as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District. Mr. Mueller will be replacing the Honorable Thomas M. Fitzpatrick and will be chambered in the City of Anoka in Anoka County.

“I am excited to appoint Mr. Mueller to the Tenth Judicial District,” said Governor Walz. “He is an exceptional attorney with a wealth of civil and criminal law experience that will serve him well on the Anoka County bench. I am confident that he will be a leader in the courtroom and community for years to come.”

Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District encompasses Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, Sherburne, Washington, and Wright counties.

About Kevin Mueller

Mr. Mueller is the Criminal Division Chief at the Washington County Attorney’s Office, where he advises the County Attorney on the development and execution of internal and external policies. Mr. Mueller was previously the Assistant Criminal Division Chief and an Assistant Washington County Attorney in the Juvenile Division. He has also spent time in private practice working on commercial litigation matters, and he was previously a law clerk for the Honorable Judge Mark Rindner of the Alaska Superior Court. Mr. Mueller’s community involvement includes serving as a youth lacrosse coach and participating in the adopt-a-highway program. Mr. Mueller earned his bachelor’s degree from Miami University in Ohio and his J.D. from Northwestern University School of Law.