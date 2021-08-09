Minnesota Governor to Lead Trade Mission to UK & Finland

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Today, Governor Tim Walz announced that he will lead a trade mission to the United Kingdom and Finland November 13-19, 2021, with stops in the major business centers of London and Helsinki. The mission will focus on increasing state exports, promoting Minnesota as a premier destination for business investment, developing new business opportunities, and strengthening existing ties.

Governor Walz will lead a delegation comprised of representatives from approximately 30 businesses and organizations within Minnesota’s medical technology, food and agriculture, environmental technology, and educational sectors. Also joining Governor Walz in representing the state are First Lady Gwen Walz, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove, and Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) Commissioner Thom Petersen.

“Minnesota is a world class business destination. I’m looking forward to traveling with Minnesota industry leaders to showcase all we have to offer here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes,” said Governor Walz. “ Both the United Kingdom and Finland are important trade partners with Minnesota. This trade mission will build on our existing relationships, helping Minnesota companies and producers increase their exports while also encouraging European businesses to expand operations here in Minnesota.”

“The Governor’s trade mission is an opportunity for us to showcase the many benefits of doing business with Minnesota and having operations in our state,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “The U.K. is our 8th market for exports and we believe the time is right to open even more doors for Minnesota’s exporters, including those at the cutting edge of technology for medical companies and addressing the realities of climate change. We’re also excited to visit companies like Uponor – with its global headquarters in Finland – since it has expanded operations 11 times in Minnesota since 1990, because Uponor and others know it can depend on the innovative talent and skilled workforce this state offers.”

“We think there are opportunities to grow the markets for Minnesota agricultural and food products in the U.K. and Finland,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “A little-known fact is that, among all states, Minnesota is the largest exporter of dried shelled legumes to the U.K.”

The mission is being coordinated by the Minnesota Trade Office within DEED and comes at a strategic time as the United Kingdom is charting its post-Brexit economic course and considering a U.S.-U.K. trade agreement.

Participants will each receive an extensive business agenda, based upon their business sector of interest, including market and industry briefings, networking events with business and governmental leaders, and site visits.

The Minnesota Trade Office is organizing the trade mission and applications to join the business delegation should be submitted by Friday, August 27, 2021.

