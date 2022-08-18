Minnesota Governor Issues Extradition Warrant

Governor Walz Issues Extradition Warrant for Drive-By Shooting Suspect

On the lam since 2007, murder suspect apprehended in Florida will be sent back to Minnesota to face trial

ST. PAUL, MN. (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz announced today that he issued a warrant for the interstate extradition of shooting suspect Tajiddin Akbar, at the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. Akbar, who is accused of participating in a 2007 drive-by shooting, was apprehended in Florida last week. Authorities in Minnesota and Florida will work together to extradite the suspect.

“There is no timeline on accountability,” said Governor Tim Walz. “Anyone who threatens the safety of Minnesotans will be held accountable. I am grateful to our law enforcement partners in Ramsey County and Florida for apprehending the suspect and working quickly to make sure he faces justice in Minnesota.”

“Bringing someone who commits such an egregious act in our community to account does not have an expiration date in Ramsey County,” said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. “We are grateful for the diligent work of our partners in law enforcement to identify and extradite this individual so that he may face justice for his alleged actions.”

In 2007, Lionell Thomas and Lamont Wilson pleaded guilty to the murder of Robert Renville and the attempted murder of two other men in a drive-by shooting after a drug deal went wrong. The third defendant, Tajiddin Akbar, was never caught and never faced trial. On August 10, 2022, the Governor’s Office received a formal request from the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for the interstate extradition of Mr. Akbar, who was apprehended in Florida and is now being held in Broward County.

Under Minnesota law, the Governor is authorized to issue interstate extradition warrants, and Governor Walz issues approximately 100 warrants each year. The interstate extradition process allows for the return of criminal suspects who have fled from justice. Extraditions allow prosecutors and courts to hold fugitives accountable in Minnesota and around the country.

