Minnesota Governor Appoints Amber Brennan & Keala Ede

Governor Walz Appoints Amber Brennan and Keala Ede to Fill Fourth Judicial District Vacancies

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan today announced the appointments of Amber Brennan and Keala Ede as District Court Judges in Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District. These seats will be chambered in Minneapolis in Hennepin County.

Ms. Brennan will be replacing the Honorable Elizabeth V. Cutter.

“Ms. Brennan is an extraordinary attorney whose breadth of experience includes service in the United States Attorney’s Office as well as the Legal Aid Society of Minneapolis,” said Governor Walz. “Ms. Brennan’s unique background will provide her with a holistic and compassionate view of the justice system that will serve her well on the bench.”

“Ms. Brennan is a dedicated public servant who will serve the people of Hennepin County with dignity and honor,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “Her commitment to fairness, justice, and equitable outcomes for all will make her an excellent addition to the bench.”

Mr. Ede will be replacing the Honorable Martha A. Holton Dimick.

“I am also proud to appoint Mr. Ede to the Fourth Judicial District,” said Governor Walz. “As an Assistant Federal Defender, he works every day to ensure that the people of Minnesota receive adequate representation when they come before the court. The compassion and empathy that he has gained through his legal career will make him a great judge.”

“Mr. Ede—Minnesota’s first Native Hawaiian judge—has committed his career to working for people,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “His commitment to ensuring that our justice system treats everyone fairly and equitably will serve him well as a judge.”

Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District encompasses Hennepin County.