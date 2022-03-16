Minnesota – Applications for Vacancy in 2nd Judicial District

Commission on Judicial Selection Opens Application Process for Vacancy in the Second Judicial District

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Today, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced a vacancy in Minnesota’s Second Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Robert A. Awsumb. This seat will be chambered in St. Paul in Ramsey County.

The application process is now open for this vacancy. The Commission is searching for fair, experienced, and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to Minnesota’s judicial system. Per statute, the Commission will consider the following qualifications for judicial office: integrity, maturity, health (if job related), judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience, and community service. The Commission is seeking applicants who reflect Minnesota’s full diversity.

Individuals wishing to apply may request an application by contacting the Office of the Governor and Lieutenant Governor via e-mail at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us. Application materials are due by 4:00 pm on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 and should be addressed to the Chair of the Commission, Ms. Erin Sindberg Porter. The Commission expects to hold interviews in late April.

For more information about the judicial selection process, please visit the Governor’s Judicial Appointments .