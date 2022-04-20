Minnesota – 12.5-Mile Expansion Project on Highway 14

Governor Walz Breaks Ground on New 12.5-Mile Expansion Project on Highway 14

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz stood alongside a bipartisan group of legislators and community leaders to break ground on a new project to expand 12.5 miles of Highway 14 between New Ulm and Nicollet in southwest Minnesota. This work will complete a continuous four-lane highway between New Ulm and Rochester.

Governor Walz’s advocacy in this project spans back to his time in Congress and the death of his neighbor in Mankato.

“Highway 14 has long been considered one of the most dangerous roads in the country. As a former member of Congress from southern Minnesota, and as someone who has lost a neighbor on this road, this issue is deeply personal,” said Governor Walz. “That’s why I was proud to join federal and state partners to celebrate the beginning of construction to expand the stretch of road between New Ulm and Rochester to four lanes. We are getting this done to keep Minnesotans safe.”

“Improving safety and travel on Highway 14 has long been the focus of both MnDOT and the communities along this important corridor,” said MnDOT Interim Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. “Today marks a significant milestone in that process, and we appreciate the collaboration that made this vital project possible. We look forward to celebrating with the Highway 14 communities the completion of this work in 2023, and until then we thank them for their patience with the construction project.”

Targeted improvements along this corridor will include constructing new interchanges in Courtland and Brown County Road 37 in New Ulm, adding turn lanes, improving intersections, and installing snow fence between Courtland and Nicollet to prevent excessive blowing and drifting snow.

Hoffman Construction, the prime contractor, was awarded this project with a bid of $83.5 million. The project is scheduled to be complete in fall 2023.

Funding for the Highway 14 expansion project was made possible with $48.2 million from a U.S. Department of Transportation Rural Projects Initiative loan (also known as a TIFIA loan). This is the first time Minnesota has used this federal financing. Funding also is provided by a $22 million grant from the U.S. DOT’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) program that Governor Walz announced in 2020. Additional sources of funding include contributions from the state trunk highway fund and operating budget, and from Nicollet County.