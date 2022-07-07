Minneapolis: Xavier Jerome Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Minneapolis Man, Xavier Jerome Buckhanan Sentenced to 160 Months in Prison for Methamphetamine Trafficking on Mille Lacs Reservation

A Minneapolis man was sentenced to 160 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

According to court documents, between June 2019 and October 2020, Xavier Jerome Buckhanan, 47, conspired with others to traffic methamphetamine and other drugs from Las Vegas to communities in and surrounding the Mille Lacs Indian Reservation. Through the course of the investigation, law enforcement identified multiple packages containing drugs that were sent via the U.S. Postal Service from Las Vegas to a recipient in Eden Valley, Minnesota.

On October 19, 2020, law enforcement conducted a controlled delivery of three packages that contained multiple bundles of methamphetamine. Officers arrested Buckhanan when he arrived to retrieve the packages.

Buckhanan was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court before Senior Judge Michael J. Davis. On December 14, 2021, Buckhanan pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department, Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Caleb J. Dogeagle and Assistant U.S. Attorney Deidre Y. Aanstad prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today