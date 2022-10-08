Ministers splurge taxpayers’ cash on campaign to tell snowflake Brits how to avoid the Sunday blues

MINISTERS are splurging taxpayers’ cash on a campaign to tell snowflakes how to avoid the Sunday blues — after blocking an energy­-saving drive that could have cut bills by £300 a year.

Nanny state Health Department chiefs say 70 per cent of us are hit by the “Sunday scaries” — a fear of the working week ahead.

2 Health Secretary Therese Coffey launched the campaign to tell snowflakes how to avoid the Sunday blues

2 No10 blocked a PR blitz being launched to help struggling families cut back on their energy use

As part of the Every Mind Matters campaign, they are setting up a website to offer tips — including going for a walk and seeing friends.

It comes after No10 blocked a PR blitz being launched to help struggling families cut back on their energy use.

Liz Truss’s decision to kill off the plan sparked a Cabinet row with her Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, who is keen to advise families how they can trim their bills.

The cash-strapped Government is staring at a Budget black hole of many tens of billions of pounds.

Sir John Hayes, head of the Common Sense Group of Tory MPs, stressed that serious mental health campaigns were important but blasted the “Sunday Blues” drive.’

He said: “It is another snowflake campaign — we have become so weak-kneed that we are now timid of the working week. What sort of a world are we living in?

“Taxpayers’ money shouldn’t be spent on this, especially when there are people suffering real and severe mental health problems who need support.”

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “We’re all sad to see the weekend finish but it doesn’t need another quango comms campaign paid for by working taxpayers.”

Launching the campaign, Health Secretary Therese Coffey, said: “My focus is on making sure people can get the care they need, when they need it — and that includes for their mental wellbeing.

“The Every Mind Matters tool is a great way to build your mental resilience and help ward off the anxiety many of us feel on a Sunday.”

Health chiefs say people are gloomiest after 5pm on a Sunday when they start thinking about the working week ahead.

Two thirds of adults suffer, research by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities found.

This rises to three quarters of 18 to 24-year-olds.