Mind Over Money: How chanting of Gayatri mantra helps this Rs 8,500-cr money manager keep mentally fit

In an interview with ETMarkets, Ajit Banerjee, Chief Investment Officer, Shriram Life Insurance, who manages about Rs 8,500 crore in AUM, said: “I have been chanting the Gayatri Mantra for more than 42 years and it certainly gives me a lot of strength to keep my faith intact” Edited excerpts:

With nearly 3 decades of experience under your belt in management and leadership roles, how do you keep yourself mentally fit?

I try to keep things simple for myself. Drawing from the last thirty years of my professional life, I have realised that nobody’s career is linear in nature. There will be periods of ups and downs which we need to accept and move on in life.

A journey by air is not always entirely smooth. Occasionally, you will get into an air pocket during which there will be turbulence for which you need to keep faith in God and believe in yourself.

Soon, you will steer through the rough patch with the clear sky emerging before you once again. Our professional and personal lives are also like that, and we need to accept it.

I was also spiritually initiated from a very early age. I chant the Mantra in the mornings and evenings and perform some spiritual practices everyday which fortify me mentally.

This gives me stability and peace to discharge my official and personal responsibilities. It also helps me operate life with ease without getting worked up every now and then.

That’s interesting! Gayatri mantra is indeed very powerful which also helps us awaken our subconscious mind. How has been your experience chanting the mantra and how it helps you destress your mind? What is the frequency?

I have been chanting the Gayatri Mantra for more than 42 years and it certainly gives me a lot of strength to keep my faith intact.

I have been blessed to get my spiritual initiation and Gayatri Mantra from one of the greatest saints of the 20th century where we were required to perform the “Tri Sandhya Vandana” and follow some spiritual practices daily.

Unless I am travelling, I make sure that I stick to my spiritual routine and perform them diligently.

Any spiritual books you have read which helped you expand your spiritual journey?

Yes, I have quite a few. Being an ardent follower of the monks of the Ramakrishna Order, I’ve read The Gospel of Sri Ramakrishna, Holy Mother: Sri Sarada Devi, Letters from Colombo to Almora, Splendour in the Cave, and The Immortal Life of Sri Mohanananda Brahmachari Maharaj.

I have heard that classical music as well as discourse is also something which you cherish. How did that help you in thinking in the right direction?

My mother and her sisters were trained classical vocalists, so music has been a big part of my life since childhood. I was always around when they sang, and it often gave me a deep connection with my emotions.

Although I never understood the nitty gritty of it, I liked listening to music because it was intensely relaxing and boosted the power of my concentration.

I also tune into various discourses by the monks of Rama Krishna Mission order and the Sarada Mission about the teachings of the Holy .

Their guidance on our way of life and values doubles up as my morning motivation as well as the perfect pick-me-up for bad days.

To quote Swami Vivekananda, “All the powers in the universe are already ours”, “The whole secret of existence is to have no fear” and “The degree of difference between an ordinary man and a successful man is their level of concentration”.

When one ponders on these, it encourages one from within. The response may of course vary between two different persons and there isn’t anything right or wrong about it.

Any learnings for investors if they start doing these small modalities daily?

I guess one should first and foremost believe in themselves. Ups and downs are part of life. We must accept that. We should be bold enough to accept our mistakes and shortcomings.

Some of the decisions can go wrong which may upset us but we must learn from it and analyse what we could have done wrong and avoid it in the future.

It is said that the biggest risk in life is to take no risk. Hence take some calculated risks that you think you can withstand if the outcome isn’t as per your expectation, but it would be unwise not to do it. Again, to be successful, we need to improve our knowledge and degree of concentration.

