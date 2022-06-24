Milwaukee Man Sentenced for Carjackings and Robbery

Milwaukee Man Sentenced to 14 ½ years in Prison for Carjackings and Robbery

Richard G. Frohling, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on June 23, 2022, Chief United States District Judge Pamela Pepper sentenced 24-year-old Trayvon Taylor to 14 ½ years in federal prison after Mr. Taylor pled guilty to two armed carjackings in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and an armed robbery of a convenience store in Clarksville, Tennessee.

According to court filings, on March 4, 2020, Mr. Taylor and two co-actors attempted to carjack a 79-year-old male victim in the parking lot of the Walgreens across from Mayfair Mall. After that attempt, Mr. Taylor and his two co-actors crossed Mayfair Road and carjacked a 31-year-old female victim in the parking lot of the Equitable Bank. Mr. Taylor was the gunman in both carjackings. Two days later, Mr. Taylor and one of the co-actors fled to Tennessee in the second carjacking victim’s car and committed an armed robbery of the Circle K convenience store in Clarksville, Tennessee.

”In just a 3-day period, Mr. Taylor committed three different violent offenses with a firearm,” stated U.S. Attorney Frohling. “He and his co-actors traumatized their victims and shattered their sense of safety and security. The U.S. Attorney’s Office remains committed to working with our federal, state, local, and tribal partners to bring violent offenders to justice and to trying to make our communities safer places in which to live and work.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task Force and the Wauwatosa Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Abbey M. Marzick.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today