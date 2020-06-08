Milton: Christopher Grogan wins $1 million in $1,000,000 scratch-off game

Milton man claims $1 million top prize playing the fastest road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Christopher Grogan, 55, of Milton, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game using a Lottery secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Grogan purchased his winning ticket from Love’s Travel Stop, located at 11459 Southwest 61st Way in Jasper. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 69 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $965 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2018-19.