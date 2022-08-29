Live Oak Postal Carrier, Mikah Nathaniel Strickland Pleads Guilty To Stealing Verizon Wireless Cash Deposits

(STL.News) United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces that Mikah Nathaniel Strickland (27, Live Oak) has pleaded guilty to stealing cash deposits from the mail. Strickland faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

According to the plea agreement, from October 25, 2021, to March 2, 2022, Strickland worked as a city carrier for the Live Oak Post Office. He was assigned to the delivery route that picked up outgoing mail from the Verizon Wireless store located in Live Oak. During this time, the United States Postal Service – Office of Inspector General had received a complaint that Verizon Wireless cash vault deposits, which were picked up from the Live Oak store and scanned, were missing.

After investigating the complaint, agents discovered that Strickland was stealing the deposits, and that he had taken 19 Verizon Wireless deposits totaling more than $23,000. During an interview with agents, Strickland admitted to stealing all 19 of the Verizon Wireless deposits from the store in Live Oak.

This case was investigated by United States Postal Service – Office of Inspector General. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kirwinn Mike.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today