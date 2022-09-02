Middleton Man Sentenced For Threatening an Agent

Middleton Man Sentenced For Threatening an FBI Agent

(STL.News) A federal judge sentenced a Middleton, Idaho man to three years of supervised probation for threatening an FBI Agent, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, of the District of Idaho, announced today.

According to court records, Jerald Reutzel, 48, of Middleton, Idaho, contacted a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special Agent through text messaging in November of 2020. In the text message, Reutzel falsely accused the FBI agent of failing to investigate a local crime, referred to the agent with profane slurs, and threatened to assault the agent.

Reutzel sent the threat on account of the FBI agent’s performance of his official duties and intended to threaten the FBI Special Agent. Reutzel was interviewed by law enforcement, where he admitted to sending the text message, acknowledged the message was threatening, but denied intending to carry out the threat.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also gave Reutzel credit for serving 136 days in custody, and ordered he pay a $500 fine and a $100 special assessment.

“At the U.S. Attorney’s Office, one of our most solemn obligations is to support our law enforcement partners. Law enforcement agents protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism, and other threats to their safety, often at great personal sacrifice and risk,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “Our office will not tolerate threats of violence against these public servants at any level.”

U.S. Attorney Hurwit made the announcement and commended the combined efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, which led to charges.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today