Michigan News: LARA Suspends Professional Investigator License of OpSpec Services Group in Oak Park

Lansing, MI (STL.News) The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), Corporations, Securities & Commercial Licensing Bureau (CSCL) issued a formal complaint against OpSpec Services Group, a professional investigator agency in Oak Park, and summarily suspended its private investigator license for failing to maintain either a surety bond or policy of insurance, as required under Michigan’s Professional Investigator Licensure Act. The summary suspension was effective December 27, 2019.

To operate lawfully in the state of Michigan, professional investigators must maintain either a $10,000 surety bond or policy of insurance: $10,000 for property damages; $100,000 for injury or death of one person, and $200,000 for injuries or deaths of more than one person arising out of the operation of the licensed activity.

