Michigan Man Charged with Attempting to Provide Material Support To ISIS

A Michigan man was charged, in an indictment unsealed today in the Eastern District of Michigan, with attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, aka ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization, and for being a felon in possession of a destructive device.

According to the indictment, Aws Mohammed Naser, 34, formerly of Westland, attempted to provide material support to ISIS, in the form of personnel (including himself) and services, knowing that ISIS was a designated terrorist organization, and that ISIS engages in terrorism. In addition, Naser is charged with being a felon in possession of a destructive device in October 2017.

Naser will be arraigned on the indictment at the federal courthouse in Detroit today at 1:00 p.m. ET. If convicted, Naser faces a maximum statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison for the attempted material support charge and up to 15 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a destructive device.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison for the Eastern District of Michigan and Special Agent in Charge James A. Tarasca of FBI Detroit Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin for the Eastern District of Michigan is prosecuting the case, with assistance from Trial Attorney Dmitriy Slavin of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.