Michigan Lottery – Richard DeMay Wins $1 Million

Michigan (STL.News) A Monroe man is planning a family trip after winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Richard DeMay, 72, matched the five white balls – 16-17-25-36-37 – in the Dec. 24 drawing to win a $1 million prize. He bought his winning ticket at Monroe Liquor, located at 811 South Monroe Street in Monroe.

“I usually purchase two tickets for each Mega Millions drawing,” said DeMay. “I purchased this ticket on Christmas Eve and checked the winning numbers on Christmas Day. When I realized I had won, I was speechless. I held the ticket up in front of my wife and she joked, ‘Did you win me $1 million?’ When I told her I did, she couldn’t believe it.”

DeMay visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings he plans to take his family on a trip and then save the remainder.

“I’m not a materialistic person, so I don’t have any big plans for the money, but it is definitely going to make life easier for us,” said DeMay.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions tickets may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at any of the Lottery’s 10,500 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.