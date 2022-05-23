Michigan Lottery – Lucky Player Won $25,000 a Year for Life

Winning Lucky For Life Ticket Bought at MichiganLottery.com; Ticket Worth $25,000 a Year for Life

Michigan (STL.News) A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life.

A ticket bought online at MichiganLottery.com matched the five white balls drawn Sunday night – 07-11-25-31-46 – to win the big prize. This is the first time a Michigan Lottery player has won a lifetime prize in the Lucky for Life game this year.

The lucky winner has two choices to collect the big prize:

Annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or

A one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Lucky For Life tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

For just $2 per play, Lucky For Life gives Lottery players a chance to win prizes ranging from $3 to a lifetime of cash. To win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life, players must match all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48, plus one Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18. Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, will win $25,000 a year for life. Drawings take place at 10:38 p.m. seven days-a-week. Tickets may be purchased at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com.