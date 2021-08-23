Michigan Lottery: Kent County Man Wins $361,787

Michigan (STL.News) A Kent County man had to check his ticket over several times before believing he won a $361,787 Cash Blast Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Triangle Tavern, located at 1200 Walker Avenue Northwest in Grand Rapids.

“I play the Fast Cash games a lot and purchased some while my girlfriend and I were at the bar,” said the 59-year-old player. “My girlfriend was reading over the ticket and told me I’d won. We had to check the ticket over several times to be sure.

“We finally asked the bartender to scan it. When we got the slip saying to file a claim, we knew it was real. We couldn’t believe it!”

The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans buy a truck, make some home improvements, and then save the remainder for retirement.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $20 per play.

Fast Cash games offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.

All of the Fast Cash games feed into one jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased. The current jackpot amount prints on each ticket, so players always know the amount of the jackpot up for grabs. The jackpot may be won at any time. As soon as the jackpot is hit, a new one starts to grow.