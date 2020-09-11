Michigan Governor Whitmer Proclaims Today as 9/11 Remembrance Day

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Governor Whitmer proclaimed today as 9/11 Remembrance Day in Michigan to honor those who died in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and to bring awareness to the hardships that their loved ones continue to face 19 years after the tragedy.

“On this day nineteen years ago, in the aftermath of one of the worst attacks in our nation’s history, Americans banded together and proved that love is stronger than hate,” said Governor Whitmer. “This tragedy will always serve as a reminder of the strength, resilience, and compassion that Michiganders and all Americans possess. We are thankful for our first responders, firefighters, law enforcement, and military who showed true heroism and selfless courage in the wake of the attacks. We can remember the victims of 9/11 through acts of service toward each other and by fighting for a more inclusive and just society.”

Remembrance Day honors the nearly 3,000 men, women, and children who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and recognizes the struggles that their families and loved ones continue to face. 19 years ago today, four commercial airliners were hijacked and directed toward the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Governor Whitmer urges all citizens to take a moment to remember those who lost their lives, and carry forward the ideals of liberty, equality, and justice for all.

To view proclamation, click the link below:

9.11 Remembrance Day.pdf

