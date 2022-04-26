Michigan Governor Proclaims Student Appreciation Week

Whitmer Proclaims Student Appreciation Week in Michigan

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed April 25-May 1 as Student Appreciation Week in Michigan, celebrating the state’s extraordinary young people. The governor also reflected on the administration’s record and bipartisan investments in Michigan’s kids and schools.

“During Student Appreciation Week, we take inspiration from our kids and recommit ourselves to ensuring they have every opportunity to thrive and pursue their potential from preschool through postsecondary,” said Governor Whitmer. “Since I took office, Michigan has made record investments in our students and schools without raising taxes. We will continue improving every kid’s in-class experience, support educators who show up every day, and empower schools to upgrade classrooms and equipment. Let’s keep working together to support our students.” “As educators, we get up each morning to teach and support our students,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “We serve all students, from every background in every community of our state. We must meet their needs so they can learn, grow, prosper, and eventually contribute positively in our state, country, and world. Appreciating and lifting up our students is the greatest investment we can make in our future.”