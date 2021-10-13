Michigan Governor Lowers Flags for MIA Korean War Soldier

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state of Michigan on Thursday, October 14 to honor the life and service of Army Sgt. William E. Cavender. The flag honors will coincide with his funeral.

“Sergeant Cavender served our country with honor and dignity,” said Governor Whitmer. “After so many years of uncertainty, the return of Sergeant Cavender’s remains will help to provide some closure to his family. I have lowered the flags to honor his life and serve as our state’s appreciation to finally have him home.”

Sgt. Cavender served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a member of Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

He was reported missing in action after his unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea on November 28, 1950. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered. Sgt. William E. Cavender’s remains were identified in May 2020.

Sgt. William E. Cavender will be buried at Great Lakes National Cemetery on Thursday, October 14.

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of Sergeant William E. Cavender by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Friday, October 15.