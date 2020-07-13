Michigan DOC: A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Thomas Trammell, #156151

Lansing, MI (STL.News) The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. to consider the possible parole of Thomas Trammell, #156151. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call (517) 335-1736 no later than July 21, 2020 to confirm attendance.

Thomas Trammell is serving two Life sentences for the crimes of Murder 2nd Degree and Assault with Intent to Murder. He was sentenced on December 15, 1988 out of Wayne County.

Jerome L. Warfield, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the Lifer Law, MCLA 791.234.