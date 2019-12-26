Michigan Attorney General Nessel Issues Statement on Department’s MSU Investigation

LANSING, MI (STL.News) The following statement was released yesterday from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel:

“A recent comment from our communications director regarding our department’s investigation of Michigan State University was inadvertently misleading and demands clarification. For the record, I remain deeply committed to finding the truth about who knew what about Larry Nassar at MSU. Our department has continued to make it clear – over and over again – that we are at an impasse with MSU as we continue to seek release of more than 6,000 documents the university continues to withhold from our office. It remains unclear how anyone at MSU – including trustees – can say with certainty that the information contained in those documents is not relevant to our investigation. In fact, the depth and breadth the university has gone to in withholding those documents only increases our fervor to obtain them.

Let me be clear: Despite this impasse, we are committed to continuing to pursue MSU’s role in the Larry Nassar tragedy. We have successfully convicted former MSU dean William Strampel; former MSU president LouAnna Simon’s trial starts soon as does our action against former MSU gymnastics coach Kathy Klages. The report issued by this department last year was incomplete; we are committed to pursuing the answers to the questions left unanswered in that report.”