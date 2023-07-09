Michigan – Alexander Aceval – Guilty of Drug Possession

Detroit, Michigan Man, Alexander Aceval, with Ties to Mexican Cartel Found Guilty of Drug Possession and Delivery Conspiracy Charge

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Alexander Aceval, 57, of Detroit, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Deliver 1,000 grams or more of Cocaine, a potential life-sentence felony, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

Aceval was accused of hiring an individual to help distribute large quantities of cocaine transported in semi-trucks from Mexico by the Mexican drug cartel.

Michigan State Police (MSP) launched an investigation into Aceval and his accomplice after receiving a tip to its Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team. MSP followed Aceval and the accomplice to a parking lot in an industrial park in Brownstown Township and eventually stopped the pair in Lincoln Park. During the stop, detectives found approximately 40 kilograms of a substance loaded into a pickup truck, later proven by field and lab tests to be cocaine.

“This verdict is a victory in our efforts to reduce the flow of illegal drugs flooding our streets and tearing families and communities apart,” Nessel said. “I commend the work of the prosecutors in my office, as well as the Michigan State Police and the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team for their work to keep a habitual offender from distributing more narcotics in our state.”

Aceval was previously convicted in 2005 of a similar charge. He was released in 2016 after serving 11 years. As a result of his previous conviction, Aceval faces an enhanced sentence on the current charges. His sentencing is scheduled for July 24 in the Third Circuit Court before the Honorable Judge Margy Van Houten.

SOURCE: Michigan Attorney General