Michigan – 2021 Accomplishments Countdown

LANSING, MI (STL.News) The Whitmer-Gilchrist administration is counting down the last 10 days of 2021 by celebrating Michigan’s progress on 10 fundamental kitchen-table issues. Today we celebrate progress Michigan has made on supporting small business.

“Small businesses form the backbone of our economy and are cornerstones of so many communities across our state,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “As we usher in a new era of prosperity for Michigan, I am committed to ensuring small businesses can thrive. We will build on the bipartisan support we delivered for small businesses through COVID, including the 23 economic relief programs we set up supporting more than 25,000 businesses and retaining more than 200,000 jobs.”

Getting Things Done

Governor Whitmer is committed to supporting small businesses as Michigan emerges from the pandemic and ushers in a new era of prosperity. Through COVID, the state implemented 23 economic relief programs for businesses, supporting more than 25,000 companies and retaining more than 200,000 jobs. Now, Governor Whitmer is dedicated to helping small businesses navigate existing programs and services available to help them recover and thrive for years to come. Recently, the governor laid out a $2.1 billion proposal to grow Michigan’s middle class, support small businesses, and invest in communities by tackling several underlying issues. As Michigan’s economic jumpstart continues, bolstered by a strong GDP, and a historic surplus, Governor Whitmer’s proposals will tackle underlying issues faced by small businesses and take advantage of the massive influx of federal resources Michigan has received to deliver meaningful change that makes a real difference for small businesses and Michigan workers.

Key Numbers

Ushered in 7.6% GDP growth, the best in the Midwest in Q1 of 2021 and 8.3% GDP growth, best in the Midwest again and third-best nationwide in Q2.

Took Michigan from a projected $3 billion deficit to a $3.5 billion surplus.

Launched 23 economic relief programs providing over $240 million in vital economic support to small businesses across all 83 Michigan counties. The programs supported over 25,000 companies and retained over 200,000 jobs with nearly 75% of support going to restaurants, bars, retailers and other service industry small businesses.

Saved 52,500 jobs by providing grants to 6,000 small businesses.

Provided $100 million through the Small Business Restart Program to help restaurants and other place-based businesses cover costs by providing grants up to $20,000 for mortgage, rent, taxes, payroll and other operating expenses.

·

Set up free virtual job fairs connecting over 2,600 employers and 9,900 job seekers.

Looking Ahead

Governor Whitmer laid out the?$2.1 billion MI New Economy plan to?grow Michigan’s middle class, support small businesses, and invest in communities. It includes $651 million to support small businesses and create better jobs. Those funds would go towards delivering grants to small businesses, creating a more conducive business environment for high-tech, high-growth start-ups, preparing?manufacturers and the workforce for opportunities of the future, and more.