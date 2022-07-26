Michael Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm

Armed Career Criminal, Michael Dewayne Charles Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison for Illegal Possession of Firearm

Michael Dewayne Charles, 33, of Evansville, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on September 26, 2021, a deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the Corner Pocket Bar in Evansville after a report that a suspect brandished a firearm in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, the deputy observed Charles push another male against an SUV while brandishing a Kimbro 9mm handgun. Charles then fled from the deputy before being apprehended. Charles was interviewed by police and admitted he brandished the pistol while arguing with his cousin. The pistol was later found to have an obliterated serial number.

Charles is prohibited from lawfully possessing firearms due to multiple prior felony convictions in Vanderburgh County, including sexual battery, burglary, and domestic battery. Because of his prior convictions, Charles is an Armed Career Criminal under federal law and subject to enhanced penalties for illegally possessing a firearm.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana; Daryl S. McCormick, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF); and Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding made the announcement.

ATF and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office also provided valuable assistance. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young following the defendant’s guilty plea. As part of the sentence, Judge Young ordered that the defendant be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for four years following his release from prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristian R. Mukoski who prosecuted this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today