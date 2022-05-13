Mexican National Sentenced For Meth Possession

Mexican national sentenced to 17 years in prison for methamphetamine possession

(STL.News) Severano Ceballos Martinez, 45, of Copaco, Sinaloa, Mexico, was sentenced in federal court today to 17 years and six months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams and more of methamphetamine. Martinez pleaded guilty on Nov. 3, 2021.

According to the plea agreement and other court records, on April 7, 2021, Martinez agreed to deliver five pounds of methamphetamine and 1,000 fentanyl pills to an apartment in Albuquerque. After Martinez arrived at the apartment, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) placed Martinez under arrest.

A search of Martinez’s vehicle revealed five bags containing a total of 1,685 grams of methamphetamine and a plastic bag containing 2,115 fentanyl pills, as well as $2,800 in cash and three cellular phones. Inside Martinez’s wallet, investigators found multiple identification cards, all of which contained Martinez’s photograph.

In 1997 in Arizona, Martinez was convicted of possession of a narcotic drug for sale under the name Usebio Martinez Mendoza. In 2005 in Arizona, Martinez was convicted of attempted auto theft under the name Oscar Márquez.

In 2010 and 2014 in Arizona, Martinez was convicted of re-entry of a removed alien under the name Pilar Geronimo Mendoza-Avendano and was removed from the United States to Mexico again on August 1, 2017. Martinez faces removal proceedings upon completion of his sentence.

ATF investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Samuel A. Hurtado prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today