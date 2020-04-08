Mexican man Jorge Alberto Ruiz-Periban convicted of smuggling half a million dollars

(STL.News) – A 35-year-old resident of Mexico City, Mexico, has entered a guilty plea to bulk cash smuggling, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

Jorge Alberto Ruiz-Periban evaded a currency reporting requirement in his attempt to conceal $570,247 while trying to take the money into Mexico.

On Jan. 8, Ruiz-Periban entered the southbound inspection lanes in a vehicle at the Anzalduas Port of Entry. Authorities referred him to secondary inspection, at which time he denied possession of $10,000 or more in U.S. currency. However, they located an abnormality in the spare tire of Ruiz-Periban’s vehicle and subsequently discovered $570,247 concealed in it.

At his plea today, Ruiz-Periban admitted he intended to evade the currency reporting requirement and intended to transport the money he hid in the tire from Mission to Mexico.

As part of the terms of the plea agreement, the $570,247 will be forfeited to the United States.

U.S. District Judge Randy Crane will impose sentencing June 16. At that time, Ruiz-Periban faces up to five years in prison and a maximum $250,000 possible fine. He has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.

Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Redavid is prosecuting the case.

