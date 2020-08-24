Metairie Man Levi Herman Sentenced To Thirty Seven Months for Bank Robbery

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser announced today that on August 20, 2020, Levi Herman (HERMAN), age 33, was sentenced by Judge Carl Barbier to (37) thirty-seven months on a one-count Indictment for bank robbery in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2113(a). Additionally, HERMAN was ordered to pay $1,900 in restitution, serve (2) years of supervised release and pay a 100.00 special assessment fee.

According to court documents, HERMAN robbed the Capital One Bank located in New Orleans, Louisiana on December 4, 2019. HERMAN presented a hand written demand note to the bank teller demanding cash and stating that he had a gun. HERMAN escaped with approximately $1,900 dollars in U.S. currency and was apprehended the next day, December 5, 2019.

U.S. Attorney Strasser praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the New Orleans Police Department in investigating this matter. Assistant U. S. Attorney Spiro G. Latsis is in charge of the prosecution.

