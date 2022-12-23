Meta-community ATM allows users to earn rewards through unutilised assets

New Delhi: Meta-community Autonomous Trust Momentum (ATM) allows its users to earn rewards through unutilized assets through connecting with each other.

ATM was founded by Lottfi Zaouini in January 2021, is a new social network that rewards the user and contributes to a stronger economic system.

A connection consists of two users contractually locking a certain amount of token in for a particular time. The airdrop rewards are given in LUCA, the native token of ATM, which is proportional to the user’s influence in the community.

ATM is currently creating a pool of investment with the mission to link traditional and new finance through loans in BUSD , a stablecoin pegged to the US Dollar.

Users of the network can connect with the currency in staking connections whilst receiving airdrop rewards. The community will introduce BUSD loans with an option to borrow against other assets, such as real estate NFTs.

Holders of BUSD or other tokens can stake their currency through ATM and receive higher asset returns. From every stake connection with another wallet, the user receives LUCA proportionate to their influence in the network.

With a fully diluted market cap of more than $34 million, the price of Luca has delivered solid returns, rising over 130% to $1.2 from $0.52 in January 201. However, it hit the $8.6 mark in September 2022.

Luca has contributed to high rewards through assets that might otherwise have been unutilised. Users of ATM can transform their real-life assets to NFTs, stake them and borrow against them.

Zaouini hopes that ATM will reach beyond its current position as a booming meta-community that offers rewards to community and incentivises stability in the DeFi system.

He has a vision of ATM linking the tools and power CeFi currently has to offer, with the transparency and endless possibilities of DeFi.

