Messari Releases Q3 2022 State of TRON and State of USDD Reports

sponsored

Geneva, Switzerland / November 8, 2022 / – Messari, the leading provider of crypto market intelligence, released two quarterly analysis reports related to the TRON ecosystem – State of TRON Q3 2022 and State of USDD Q3 2022. Both reports indicated positive conclusions about the stable and secure strength of USDD and the TRON network as a whole.

The USDD report marked the first time Messari provided market intelligence in quarterly report form on the over-collateralized stablecoin issued by the TRON DAO Reserve (TDR), custodian of USDD, currently with nine whitelisted members. USDD is backed by select crypto assets, including BTC, USDT, USDC, and TRX. The State of USDD report includes insights on performance, issuance, deposits, reserve balance, user adoption, transactions, price analysis, and total value locked. Readers can also get qualitative analysis on subjects such as monetary policy and the peg stability module (PSM).

Key insights on the USDD Report include:

After rapid adoption in Q2, supply growth stalled in Q3, increasing only 0.2% to 725 million. However, the number of wallets holding the currency increased nearly 5X in Q3.

The stablecoin remains well backed by non-native currencies with a collateral ratio of 1.9 at the quarter’s end.

After the UST collapse and stablecoin depegging in June, USDD maintained a tight peg and launched Peg Stability Module (PSM) using USDT, USDC, TUSD, and USDJ.

The State of TRON Report was also the first edition of quarterly coverage from Messari. This report highlights performance analysis, ecosystem development, and qualitative analysis. Readers can also get an overview of TRON’s TVL, Strategy and Challenges, and a forecast of the road ahead.

Key insights on the TRON Report include:

TRON network activity exhibited continued strength after the launch of USDD in May.

Since May, the total amount of stake and total engaged stake has increased drastically.

The 61% growth in TVL was driven by three unique wallets depositing approximately $1.6 billion in various assets.

The TRON DAO Reserve announced the crypto-native market maker Wintermute as its ninth whitelisted member, giving it the authority to maintain the peg of USDD.

The GreatVoyage-v4.5.2 upgrade released in Q3 is aimed at improving node synchronization and transaction throughput.

If current activity persists and USDD expands across the ecosystem, TRON’s Resource Model that catalyzes deflation may be enhanced by the demand for and use of USDD.

Both reports noted the stabilizing effect of USDD’s collateralization, adoption, and future use cases. The TRON DAO community is thrilled with the encouraging conclusions from the Messari research team.











This is a sponsored post. Learn how to reach our audience here. Read disclaimer below.

Media

Bitcoin.com is the premier source for everything crypto-related.

Contact the Media team on ads@bitcoin.com to talk about press releases, sponsored posts, podcasts and other options.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

More Popular NewsIn Case You Missed It