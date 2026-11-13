Merchant Cash Advances: A Warning to Business Owners

November 13, 2026 | Business Finance Investigation & Analysis

Merchant Cash Advances – MCAs – Federal Lawsuits, Extraordinary Financing Costs, UCC Filings and Aggressive Collection Practices Reveal Serious Risks for Small Businesses

November 13, 2026 (STL.News) Merchant Cash Advances – Small-business owners seeking emergency financing are entering a marketplace where fast access to money can come with extraordinary costs, aggressive collection provisions, claims against future revenue, and financial obligations that can threaten their businesses’ survival.

Merchant cash advances, commonly called MCAs, are frequently presented as an alternative to traditional business loans. They offer funding to companies that may not qualify for conventional bank financing or cannot wait through a lengthy underwriting process.

But the structure of these transactions raises important questions.

A typical MCA is marketed as a purchase of future business receivables rather than a loan. The funding company provides cash immediately in exchange for the contractual right to collect more from future sales.

That distinction can have substantial legal consequences.

Some MCA providers argue that their transactions are purchases of business assets, not extensions of credit subject to traditional lending restrictions.

However, courts and regulators have challenged arrangements that function as loans despite being described as receivables purchases.

Federal enforcement actions, state investigations, and civil racketeering lawsuits show these risks are not hypothetical.

The industry includes legitimate financing providers, but documented cases reveal practices that business owners should understand before surrendering a portion of their future revenue.

How Merchant Cash Advances Actually Work

Merchant Cash Advances – Unlike a conventional loan, a genuine merchant cash advance involves purchasing future receivables.

Consider a business that receives $50,000 from an MCA company.

In exchange, the merchant agrees to pay $75,000 from future business revenue.

The merchant receives $50,000 but must deliver $75,000 in purchased receivables under the agreement.

The difference is $25,000, representing a 50% financing charge relative to the amount advanced.

The provider may describe this transaction using a factor rate of 1.50.

However, the factor rate does not tell the merchant how expensive the transaction is on an annualized basis.

The collection period is critical.

If the $75,000 is collected over six months, the annualized cost can be substantially greater than the 50% factor-rate charge suggests.

The shorter the collection period, the more expensive the financing generally becomes relative to the amount the merchant actually receives.

Additional origination charges, broker commissions, administrative fees, and other deductions can increase the effective cost.

Business owners should never confuse a factor rate with an annual percentage rate.

Merchant Cash Advances – OnDeck: High APRs in the Small-Business Financing Market

OnDeck is a well-known small-business financing provider that offers term loans, merchant cash advances, and lines of credit. It is a publicly traded company that trades on the NYSE under the ticker ENVA.

Its products are legally distinct from a typical receivables-purchase MCA, but they illustrate the high costs that can accompany short-term commercial financing.

According to OnDeck’s published disclosures, the average annual percentage rate for term loans originated during the six months ending June 30, 2026, was 53.2%.

The average APR for lines of credit was 59.8%.

These are averages, not rates charged to every customer.

OnDeck states that eligibility for its lowest rates is limited and depends on factors including creditworthiness and cash flow.

The company also discloses that some term-loan borrowers who repay early may still owe a portion of unpaid interest expense, depending on their agreements.

OnDeck’s published financing requirements include minimum annual business revenue of $100,000, at least one year in business, and a personal FICO score of 625.

OnDeck may issue the business loans, or Celtic Bank may, depending on the transaction.

These disclosures are important because business owners sometimes assume that a lender receiving favorable reviews from financial publications necessarily offers inexpensive financing.

A favorable review may reflect speed, accessibility, customer experience, or product availability rather than low financing costs.

High APRs do not automatically establish unlawful lending practices.

Nevertheless, an average APR exceeding 50% deserves careful scrutiny from any merchant whose business already faces cash-flow difficulties.

Source: OnDeck, official loan qualifications and APR disclosures, https://www.ondeck.com/loan-qualifications

Merchant Cash Advances – MCA Consolidation – QFS Capital Named in Federal Civil RICO Litigation

Merchant Cash Advances – MCA Consolidation – QFS Capital, LLC, and Evan Samlin were named as defendants in a federal civil lawsuit filed October 2, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The plaintiffs are Triways, Inc. and Juan Manuel Jauregui.

The case is identified as Triways, Inc. et al. v. QFS Capital, LLC et al., Case No. 1:2026-cv-08708.

The federal docket identifies the cause of action as arising under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, commonly known as RICO.

RICO is a federal law that permits certain civil claims involving alleged patterns of racketeering activity.

Filing a civil RICO complaint is not equivalent to a criminal indictment.

It also does not establish that the defendants violated the law.

The publicly available docket information confirms the lawsuit’s filing but does not establish a final judgment or finding of liability against QFS Capital or Samlin.

Nevertheless, the case is significant because it demonstrates that disputes involving MCA financing have reached federal court under legal theories more serious than ordinary disagreements over commercial contract terms.

Court reference: Southern District of New York, Case No. 1:2026-cv-08708.

Merchant Cash Advances – A Separate QFS-Related Case Raises Consolidation Questions

Merchant Cash Advances – Another federal lawsuit, Boxart, Inc. et al. v. Jacobs Family Advisors, LLC et al., was filed in December 2025.

The original complaint named QFS Capital, Evan Samlin, Jacobs Family Advisors, and other defendants.

The litigation concerned a financing arrangement involving QFS documents and allegations about the transaction’s terms and marketing.

The federal docket confirms that the complaint included exhibits identified as a QFS Capital merchant agreement and offer summary.

The plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed QFS Capital and Evan Samlin from the lawsuit without prejudice in December 2025.

The case continued against Jacobs Family Advisors and Joshua Gregory Jacobs.

In February 2026, the plaintiffs filed an amended complaint containing additional exhibits, including the QFS merchant agreement, offer summary, bank account activity, and text messages.

In May 2026, the court referred the remaining dispute to mediation and established a litigation schedule.

These records are important because they distinguish the underlying transaction from the legal responsibility of individual defendants.

The presence of a company’s financing agreement in a lawsuit does not establish that the company committed wrongdoing.

Similarly, dismissal without prejudice does not mean the court has determined whether the original allegations were true or false.

The broader issue for merchants is whether consolidation financing marketed as a solution to existing MCA obligations actually reduces the total financial burden.

MCA Consolidation: When Relief Becomes More Debt

Merchant Cash Advances – MCA Consolidation – A business struggling with multiple merchant cash advances may seek consolidation financing.

The objective is usually straightforward: replace several daily or weekly withdrawals with a more manageable payment arrangement.

However, a lower periodic payment does not necessarily mean lower total costs.

Consider a hypothetical business owing $100,000 across several MCA agreements.

A new financing provider offers to satisfy those obligations.

The merchant receives sufficient funding to pay off the existing providers but agrees to deliver $150,000 in future receivables.

The business reduces the number of creditors but increases the total amount it must pay.

If substantial origination fees or broker commissions are added, the cost may rise further.

The business may also be required to sign a new personal guarantee or grant additional security interests.

In some situations, the new financing may pay off only part of the existing obligations.

The merchant can then end up with both the new advance and the remaining older commitments.

Claims that a particular provider routinely charges four or five times the amount advanced require transaction-level documentation before they can be reported as established facts.

The critical numbers are the amount actually received, the amount used to pay existing creditors, the fees retained by brokers and funding companies, and the total new collection obligation.

Yellowstone Capital: $534 Million in Merchant Debt Canceled

One of the most significant documented enforcement actions involving merchant cash advances concerns Yellowstone Capital.

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Yellowstone-related companies in March 2024, alleging that they provided illegal high-interest loans disguised as merchant cash advances.

The state also challenged the companies’ collection practices.

A court-approved settlement entered in January 2025 canceled approximately $534 million in merchant obligations.

According to the Attorney General’s official settlement information, the relief included canceling outstanding merchant debts, vacating certain judgments, and terminating UCC liens upon request.

The settlement permanently barred the Yellowstone companies and two executives from the MCA industry.

The settlement demonstrates the potential scale of financial harm associated with unlawful MCA practices.

It also shows that government enforcement can deliver substantial relief to affected merchants.

However, the broader Yellowstone litigation has not been completely resolved.

The New York Attorney General continues pursuing claims against Delta Bridge Funding, also known as Cloudfund, and certain individuals.

In March 2026, a court rejected an effort to dismiss the remaining claims, allowing the litigation to continue.

That procedural ruling did not determine liability against the remaining defendants.

Source: New York Attorney General, Yellowstone Capital Settlement, https://ag.ny.gov/resources/individuals/credit-debt-lending/yellowstone-settlement

Federal Trade Commission Obtains $20.3 Million Judgment

The Federal Trade Commission has also pursued merchant cash advance (MCA) providers for deceptive practices.

A major enforcement action involved Richmond Capital Group, RCG Advances, and individuals associated with the business.

In February 2024, the FTC announced that a federal court had entered a judgment requiring MCA operator Jonathan Braun to pay approximately $20.3 million in monetary relief and civil penalties.

The judgment followed a jury finding that Braun knowingly violated the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act by deceiving small businesses about the amounts they would receive and the amounts that would be collected.

The court ordered approximately $3.42 million in monetary redress and $16.96 million in civil penalties.

The FTC’s broader allegations included deceptive financing representations, unauthorized withdrawals, threats, and improper collection practices.

Braun was also permanently banned from the MCA and debt collection industries.

Other defendants in the FTC action had previously settled, resulting in additional industry bans and monetary relief.

These proceedings show that misconduct in MCA financing has led to substantial federal judgments, not just unresolved allegations.

Source: Federal Trade Commission, February 2024 enforcement announcement, https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/news/press-releases/2024/02/court-enters-203-million-judgment-ftc-case-against-merchant-cash-advance-operator-jonathan-braun

UCC Filings Can Complicate a Business’s Financial Future

Merchant cash advance agreements frequently involve UCC financing statements.

A UCC-1 filing provides public notice of a claimed interest in specified business assets or receivables.

Under Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code, these filings may be used for legitimate sales of receivables and secured lending transactions.

Therefore, a UCC filing alone does not prove that an MCA is actually a loan.

Nevertheless, the filing can have important practical consequences.

A bank reviewing a merchant’s financial condition may discover that an MCA provider claims an interest in the business’s accounts receivable or other assets.

Depending on the collateral description and applicable priority rules, the bank may require a release or subordination agreement before extending additional credit.

A business owner may then discover that obtaining more affordable financing has become more difficult.

Merchants should understand exactly which assets their agreements cover and what conditions must be met before UCC filings are terminated.

Daily and Weekly Withdrawals Can Threaten Operations

Many MCA agreements authorize automatic ACH withdrawals from business bank accounts.

These payments may occur daily or weekly.

The collection method can create serious cash-flow problems when business revenue declines.

Consider a merchant with four MCA agreements and combined weekly withdrawals of $2,500.

That equals approximately $10,833 per month on average.

If the merchant generates $40,000 in monthly gross revenue, the withdrawals consume approximately 27% of gross sales.

The business must still pay its employees, rent, vendors, insurance, utilities, and taxes.

A business can generate substantial revenue while lacking sufficient cash to operate because too much incoming money has already been committed.

The problem becomes particularly severe when merchants obtain new advances to satisfy existing obligations.

This practice, commonly called stacking, can create a cycle in which financing costs consume an increasing share of business revenue.

A genuine receivables purchase may include reconciliation provisions allowing collections to adjust when revenue declines.

Merchants should examine whether those provisions actually operate as promised.

Personal Guarantees and Default Provisions

Some MCA agreements contain personal guarantees.

The scope of those guarantees varies.

Certain guarantees cover specified misconduct, such as diverting receivables or interfering with collections.

Others may create broader personal obligations.

A business owner operating through an LLC should not assume that the company’s legal structure automatically protects personal assets from every contractual obligation.

The agreement may also contain default provisions that become important when revenue falls, payments are missed, or the merchant seeks additional financing.

Before signing, merchants should understand what constitutes default, whether the provider can accelerate the purchased amount, and what remedies it may pursue.

The legal consequences depend on the agreement and applicable law.

Debt-Settlement Companies Can Add Another Layer of Cost

Businesses overwhelmed by MCA withdrawals may turn to debt-settlement companies for help.

These firms may offer to negotiate lower balances, extend payment schedules, or consolidate obligations.

Some provide useful services.

Others may propose fee arrangements that substantially reduce or eliminate the merchant’s savings.

Consider a hypothetical merchant with $95,000 in outstanding obligations.

A settlement company negotiates creditor payments down to $57,000.

That appears to save $38,000.

But if the settlement company charges $38,000 in fees, the merchant still pays $95,000.

The business may obtain more time to make payments, but it achieves no reduction in total nominal cost.

This illustrates why business owners should examine the complete economics of a settlement proposal.

Merchants should also be cautious about companies instructing them to stop making payments without explaining the legal consequences.

Missed payments may trigger contractual defaults, litigation, or collection actions.

Independent legal advice can be especially important when several MCA agreements are involved.

What Business Owners Should Do Before Accepting Financing

Before signing a merchant cash advance or high-cost commercial loan, merchants should determine:

The exact amount of cash they will receive after all deductions. The total amount of future payments or receivables being purchased. The factor rate and estimated annualized financing cost. The frequency and amount of ACH withdrawals. Whether collections adjust when revenue declines. All origination fees, broker commissions, and other charges. The scope of personal guarantees. The collateral covered by any UCC filing. The contractual definition of default. The consequences of refinancing, early settlement, or business closure. Whether additional financing would violate the agreement. The conditions for obtaining a full release of obligations and termination of UCC filings.

Merchants experiencing financial distress should also compare conventional business financing, supplier payment arrangements, and other options before selling future revenue. Considering you need financial assistance, most of these programs are NOT the best alternative.

Please consult an attorney and accountant to thoroughly understand the legal and financial impact that Merchant Cash Advance or MCA Consolidation will have on your already struggling business. Do NOT trust the salespeople, as they are not professionals. They receive big commissions, creating a serious conflict of interest in giving you financial advice.

Conclusion: Fast Funding Can Carry Long-Term Consequences

Merchant cash advances occupy a controversial segment of the small-business financing market.

Their basic structure can provide legitimate short-term liquidity, but the risks can be substantial.

Government enforcement actions involving Yellowstone Capital and Richmond Capital show that unlawful conduct has occurred in the industry.

The federal litigation involving QFS Capital illustrates how disputes over MCA transactions can involve serious civil allegations, although those allegations must not be confused with judicial findings.

OnDeck’s published APR disclosures show that even financing structured as conventional commercial loans can carry annualized costs exceeding 50%.

The broader warning is that merchants must evaluate the full economic and legal consequences of financing, not just immediate access to cash.

A business owner may obtain enough money to survive a difficult week while committing substantial future revenue to expensive financing obligations.

When multiple advances accumulate, the resulting cash-flow burden can threaten payroll, supplier relationships, tax obligations, and the business’s continued operation.

For merchants already struggling with MCA payments, the solution should begin with a careful review of existing agreements, actual cash flow, creditor rights, and available restructuring options.

Business owners should never assume that fast funding is affordable funding. The price of immediate cash can be the loss of financial flexibility that a business needs to survive.

Editorial and Legal Disclosure

This article distinguishes documented regulatory enforcement actions and court judgments from allegations in civil litigation. Filing a lawsuit does not establish liability. This report asserts no finding of wrongdoing against QFS Capital or Evan Samlin. Financial examples are hypothetical unless expressly identified as company disclosures or court-record figures. This article is provided for general information and does not constitute legal or financial advice.